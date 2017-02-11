Steep Decline in Sales for Ivanka Trump Line

“Sales of Ivanka Trump’s fashion line tumbled 32% at Nordstrom last fiscal year, with the declines deepening in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election,” according to internal Nordstrom data reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

“Amid calls to boycott the brand, Ivanka Trump footwear and apparel sales fell more than 70% in the second, third and fourth weeks of October compared with a year ago, the Nordstrom data show. The declines have moderated somewhat since then, averaging 26% year-over-year in January.”