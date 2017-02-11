Trump Claims Flood of Refugees Entering U.S.

President Trump said “that judicial decisions that halted his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries had allowed a flood of refugees to pour into the country,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Trump cited a report in the Washington Times that asserted that 77 percent of the refugees who entered the United States since Judge James L. Robart of Federal District Court in Seattle blocked the order on Feb. 3 had been from the seven ‘suspect countries.'”