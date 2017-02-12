Trump Already Scouting Potential 2020 Rivals

“The White House is already tracking which Democrats could challenge President Trump in 2020 and Gov. Cuomo and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand aren’t on the list,” the New York Post reports.

“Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, asked consultants to scour the backgrounds of four outspoken Democrats — Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, two sources close to the administration said.”

Trump responds on Twitter about the Mark Cuban speculation: “He’s not smart enough to run for president!”