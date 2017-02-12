Trump Friend Slams Priebus

President Trump’s friend Christopher Ruddy appeared on CNN and attacked White House chief of staff Reince Priebus as weak and incompetent.

Said Ruddy: “The White House is showing not the amount of order that we need to see. I think there’s a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff. I think Reince Priebus, good guy, well intentioned, but he clearly doesn’t know how the federal agencies work. He doesn’t have a really good system. He doesn’t know how the communications flow… the President’s not getting the back-up he needs in the operation of the White House and sometimes the push back he needs to have with a stronger… White House chief of staff.”

Jonathan Swan has the backstory: “Ruddy tweeted yesterday that he joined Trump for a drink the day before after the Abe dinner (Trump had a diet Coke, Ruddy had a scotch), and that the 2 talked for half-an-hour. Two days later Ruddy is publicly attacking Priebus. We now have a public glimpse into some of the advice Trump is getting privately. And people who work with Trump are keenly aware of his history of making major staff changes when he’s not happy with how things are going.”