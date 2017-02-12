White House Aide Makes False Claims on Voter Fraud

In an ABC News interview, White House senior advisor Stephen Miller doubled down on unsubstantiated New Hampshire voter fraud claims.

Said Miller: “Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country.”

Rick Hasen: “More evidence the ‘Pence Commission’ on voter fraud will be a sham.. And most chilling is Miller referring to DOJ as getting ready to crack down on this non-existent fraud, making it appear more likely this will be an excuse to suppress the votes of those likely to vote for Democrats.”