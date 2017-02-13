Flynn Resigns as National Security Adviser

Embattled White House national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday night, two sources tell CNN.
“The move comes less than a month into the job, making him one of the shortest-serving senior presidential advisers in modern history.”
"The sudden exit marks the most public display yet of disarray at the highest levels of the new administration, which has faced repeated questions over a slew of controversies and reports of infighting among senior aides during its first three weeks."