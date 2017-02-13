Omarosa Claimed Officials Have ‘Dossier’ on Reporters

Omarosa Manigault, who is now a communications official in the Trump administration, “got into a heated argument with a White House reporter just steps from the Oval Office last week, according to witnesses. The reporter, April Ryan, said Manigault ‘physically intimidated’ her in a manner that could have warranted intervention by the Secret Service,” the Washington Post reports.

“Ryan also said Manigault made verbal threats, including the assertion that Ryan was among several journalists on whom Trump officials had collected ‘dossiers’ of negative information.”