Trump Already Talking About Replacing Priebus

Mike Allen: “After watching Trump clean house several times during the campaign, everyone feels on thin ice. This naturally breeds insecurity, ass-covering and endless leaking. Those who don’t fear for their hide are busy gaming out how they rise when someone falls. Trump feeds all of this. It’s why an insider describes the White House hierarchy as ‘fragile.'”

Said one person close to the White House: “These people are insecure because Trump does not respect them. He does not because they have not made any money. He respects Stephen Bannon and Gary Cohn because they are financially successful.”

“Trump has already consulted friends about his next chief of staff. I’m told that to avoid admitting error, Trump plans a smooth transition from Priebus, perhaps by making him a Cabinet secretary!”

Playbook: “In the next few days, we’ll continue to hear a bunch of new names for chief of staff. Replacing Reince right now would be a sure sign of turmoil. But D.C. insiders have been placing bets since inauguration on which senior staff member would be out first. Will it be Reince?”