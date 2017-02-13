Mixed Signals on Whether Flynn Will Survive

Mike Allen: “Any purge will begin with national security adviser Mike Flynn, for lying to Vice President Pence about contacts with Russia on sanctions. In retrospect, that was clear as soon as Trump told reporters Friday evening on Air Force One that he didn’t know about the story, which had been on the front page of that morning’s Washington Post. It was a way for Trump to dodge showing support for Flynn.”

Said one top source: “Spread the butter: He is toast. Lying to Pence damaged Pence’s credibility and the administration’s. That is an unpardonable sin.”

However, a top administration official tells CNN that Flynn has no plans to resign and there are “no expectations that he will be fired.”