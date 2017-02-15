Is Kellyanne Conway Undermining Sean Spicer?

CNN: “To a press corps frustrated with Spicer’s aggressive attacks on reporters and tenuous relationship with the facts, the press secretary’s imminent demise is a compelling narrative. But the most senior members of Trump’s staff say the rumors are wrong.”

“So where is the narrative coming from? Spicer declined to comment on the record for this article, but Bannon and Priebus dismissed the leaks about his fate as scuttlebutt from lower level staff… Many people sympathetic to Spicer in and out of the White House believe otherwise. Five of these sources think the person behind the leaks is Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s ever-visible White House counselor. Though they offer no hard evidence, they say Conway is trying to offload blame for administration setbacks on Spicer to prove she is the more effective public advocate and earn a lasting place in the President’s inner circle.”