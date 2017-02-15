Tension in DNC Race Coming from Outside Party

NBC News: “A largely unspoken truth about the race to be the Democratic National Committee’s next chairman is that the major candidates agree on almost all the issues -at least the ones relevant to the job they’re pursuing… They want to reinstate a 50-state strategy, focus more on organizing, establish greater transparency at the DNC and heal the wounds from the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries. Another truth: Many of the 447 DNC members who get to cast a vote for chairman later this month will be pleased if any of the frontrunners, especially Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) or former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, ends up winning.”

“Instead, most of the tension in the race is coming from Democrats and progressives outside the candidate field and DNC party membership, who view the contest as another proxy fight between Bernie Sanders and the so-called Democratic establishment, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.”