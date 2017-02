Mika Brzezinski of “Morning Joe” said she will no longer allow White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on the show because she’s not credible.

Said Brzezinski: “I know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show; I won’t do it. Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something’s askew, off, or incorrect.”

She added: “I will say: Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, just as long as I’m on it because it’s not happening here.”