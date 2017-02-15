Trump Will Hold a Campaign-Style Rally

President Trump will hold a rally Saturday afternoon in Florida, Politico reports.

“The return to campaign form, if only for a day, is likely a welcome addition to Trump’s presidency. The early stages of his administration have been marred by damaging leaks compounded by withering criticism from the media, massive protests against his policies and Cabinet nominees, an increasing number of potential investigations against him and his allies, and some solitude, as his wife and 10-year-old son have spent most of their time in New York.”