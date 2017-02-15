White House Will Pull Puzder’s Nomination

“Top Senate Republicans have urged the White House to withdraw the Andrew Puzder nomination for labor secretary, a senior GOP source said, adding there are four firm Republican no votes and possibly up to 12,” CNN reports.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) fanned the flames: “No matter how you cut it, there is no worse pick for Labor Secretary than Andrew Puzder, and I’m encouraged my Republican colleagues are starting to agree.”

Fox News reports the White House will withdraw Puzder’s name.