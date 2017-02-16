GOP Senators Wary of Trump’s Ties to Russia

“Senate Republicans are expressing growing concerns about the relationship between the Trump administration and Russia,” The Hill reports.

“While Republicans aren’t yet willing to endorse a special investigative committee, GOP senators have indicated that could change.”

Politico: “The GOP needs the president to sign off on its agenda, so Republicans on Capitol Hill are still brushing off calls for an independent investigation into communications between Trump’s team and the Russian government, despite the drip-drip of new revelations. But Republicans readily acknowledge that the investigation chatter is quickly engulfing any legislative momentum they gained after their resounding victories last November.”

For members: What Are Trump’s Ties to Russia?