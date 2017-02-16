LePage to Trump: The TV Show Is Over

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said that too many people are vying for power within the White House and that the President should stop treating it like a TV show, CNN reports.

Said LePage: “The thing I’m sensing is that there’s three or four chiefs at the top. I would say this: You’ve got to put someone somebody in charge.”

He added: “In his case, too much competition. Everybody’s fighting to be that No. 1 person. You’re gonna have a lot of slip ups. I’ve met Donald Trump, I think he does promote some competition. He brings that business aspect to it. We got to tell him that the TV show’s over and he’s gotta move on now.”