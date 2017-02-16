Trump Still Struggles to Fill His Cabinet

Rick Klein: “It’s hard to imagine the ongoing, lengthy fight to fill Donald Trump’s cabinet as a sleeper story, but with the Russia and Flynn stories dominating, it isn’t the number one headline. Yesterday brought the first Trump nominee to fall: CKE Restaurants head Andrew Puzder formally withdrew from consideration, a victory for Democrats and progressive groups. But, even with help from the left, his fall was his own doing. Puzder came under scrutiny after admitting to employing an undocumented housekeeper for years and revelations his ex-wife alleged abuse before retracting the allegations. She even appeared on Oprah in 1990 detailing that abuse, a jaw dropping tape that was screened for senators, also helping to assure his downfall.”

“Puzder is gone, but all eyes are on who will replace him and the nominees up next. OMB nominee Rep. Mick Mulvaney faces fierce resistance from Democrats, but yesterday brought the first Republican to go: Sen. John McCain. McCain announcing he will oppose Mulvaney over military spending. Of course, there needs to be more than one defection, but Mulvaney’s troubles and Puzder’s end all spell trouble for an administration already in turmoil.”