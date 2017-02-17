Carson Aide Fired By White House

Dr. Ben Carson was “baffled” and “speechless” that one of his most loyal aides was walked out of the Housing and Urban Development after an op-ed resurfaced in which the aide criticized then-candidate Donald Trump, BuzzFeed reports.

New York Times: “The firing was reminiscent of the decision by the White House to block a senior Republican foreign policy adviser, Elliott Abrams, from becoming deputy secretary of state. The move came after Mr. Abrams’s anti-Trump writings came to the president’s attention.”