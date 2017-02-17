Trump Calls News Media the ‘Enemy of the People’

President Trump on Friday afternoon tweeted, then deleted an outwardly hostile message calling various media outlets the people’s real enemy, the Daily Beast reports.

“The FAKE NEWS media,” he wrote, citing The New York Times, CNN, and NBC News, among others, “is not my enemy. It is the enemy of the American people. SICK!”

Several minutes later, the president re-posted the message, with slight tweakings: he added CBS and ABC to the roster of “fake news” outlets, and removed the “SICK!” from the back end.