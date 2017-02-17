Trump Takes Press Attacks to New Level

Associated Press: “Historians can point to plenty of past presidents who have sparred with the press. But they’re hard-pressed to find anything that approaches the all-out attack on the media that President Donald Trump seems intent on escalating at every turn.”

Said Rice University’s Douglas Brinkley: “There has never been a kind of holistic jihad against the news media like Trump is executing. Trump is determined to beat and bloody the press whenever he finds himself in a hole, and that’s unique.”

