Trump Made Christie Order the Meatloaf

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) says President Trump made him order meatloaf when they dined together at the White House this week, the AP reports.

Christie said while guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show that Trump pointed out the menu and told people to get whatever they want. Then he said he and Christie were going to have the meatloaf.

Said Christie: “This is what it’s like to be with Trump. He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'”