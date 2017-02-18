FBI Investigating Russian Investments Linked to Trump

The FBI “is pursuing at least three separate probes relating to alleged Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential elections,” Reuters reports.

Key takeaway: “This counterintelligence inquiry includes but is not limited to examination of financial transactions by Russian individuals and companies who are believed to have links to Trump associates. The transactions under scrutiny involve investments by Russians in overseas entities that appear to have been undertaken through middlemen and front companies, two people briefed on the probe said.”

