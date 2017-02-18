McCain Says Dictators Start By Attacking Press

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) slammed President Trump’s attacks on the media this week by noting dictators “get started by suppressing free press,” CNN reports.

“It was a startling observation from a sitting member of Congress against the President of the United States, especially considering McCain is a member of Trump’s party.”

Said McCain: “If you want to preserve — I’m very serious now — if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.”