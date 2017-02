“British lawmakers on Monday will debate whether to withdraw an invitation to President Trump for a state visit — ­an offer extended with un­precedented speed,” the Washington Post reports.

“The debate, to be held in Parliament’s Westminster Hall, was triggered after a petition calling on the British government to cancel the state visit amassed more than 1.8 million signatures. A counter-petition urging the government to support the visit, signed by 300,000, will also be debated.”