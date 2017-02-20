Paul Slams McCain for Criticizing Trump

Sen. Rand Paul blasted Sen. John McCain over his criticism of President Trump, saying the nation is “lucky” the Arizona senator is not president considering his foreign policy views, ABC News reports.

Said Paul: “Everything that he says about the president is colored by his own personal dispute he has got running with President Trump [over foreign policy], and it should be taken with a grain of salt because John McCain is the guy that has advocated for war everywhere. He would bankrupt the nation.”

He added: “Actually we’re very lucky John McCain is not in charge because I think we would be in perpetual war.”