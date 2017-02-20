Democratic FEC Commissioner Steps Down

“Ann Ravel, a Democratic member of the Federal Election Commission, submitted her resignation letter to President Trump on Sunday with a plea to embrace campaign finance reform,” Politico reports.

“Ravel’s last day will be March 1. If the six-member commission loses two more commissioners, it will lack a quorum and be unable to take key actions — raising pressure on Trump to fill the upcoming vacancy.”

Rick Hasen: “I cannot begrudge Commissioner Ravel for wanting to leave an agency that is so dysfunctional, and where morale is among the lowest at any federal agency. And yet, things may now get much, much worse with her departure.”