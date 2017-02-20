Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal

Simon & Schuster is canceling the publication of Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos, according to USA Today.

Yiannopoulos received a $250,000 advance for the book.

Yiannopoulos to the Hollywood Reporter in December: “I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions. I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

Meanwhile, The Hill reports employees at Breitbart News “are reportedly prepared to leave the company if controversial senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos is not fired.”

