Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) “fended off a crowd of protesters at a town hall Tuesday, trying to assure a rowdy audience that he doesn’t fall in line with President Trump on every issue,” the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Said Carter: “I am not here to tell you Donald Trump is perfect. I am not here to tell you I agree with everything he has done. Those of you who have studied the Bible know that God has used imperfect people to do great things before.”