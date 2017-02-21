Jay Inslee for President?

“The turbulent early weeks of President Donald Trump’s White House have had an unexpected side effect: boosting Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s national profile,” the Seattle Times reports.

“Among Democrats searching for new leaders after taking their own thumping in November, Inslee’s loud pushback against Trump has resonated. And though it’s exhaustingly early — we apologize for even talking about this — to think about the 2020 presidential race, some already are suggesting Inslee could be in the mix.”