GOP Lawmaker Says Nukes Could Come Across Border

In defending an expensive wall on the Mexican border, Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) told CNN that nuclear bombs could be hidden inside bales of marijuana smuggled into the United States.

Said Franks: “I can suggest to you that there are national security implications here for a porous border. We sometimes used to make the point that if someone wanted to smuggle in a dangerous weapon, even a nuclear weapon, into America, how would they do it? And the suggestion was made, well, we’ll simple hide it in a bale of marijuana.”

He added: “And so, the implications of a porous border have national security dimensions that are very significant and that bear a lot of consideration when we talk about costs.”