Boehner Says GOP Won’t Be Able to Repeal Obamacare

Former House Speaker John Boehner predicted a full repeal and replace of Obamacare is “not going to happen” and is just “happy talk,” Politico reports.

“Instead, he said changes to former President Obama’s signature legislative achievement would likely be relatively modest.”

Said Boehner: “Republicans never ever agree on health care…. Most of the framework of the Affordable Care Act … that’s going to be there.”