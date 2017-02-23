Rowdy Town Halls Are More Organic Than Organized

“The White House and prominent Republicans have largely dismissed the noisy eruption of civic activism at town-hall meetings across the U.S. as the work of professional organizers and paid activists, partly because MoveOn and other liberal groups have offered help,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Interviews suggest otherwise. Many participants are first-timers who echo in passion, though not in politics, the people who emerged early in the tea-party movement in 2009, when unhappy voters banded together against what they saw as government overreach by the Obama administration.”