Trump Favorite for EU Post Falsified His Credentials

Oxford University has distanced itself from Ted Malloch, “the political scientist who wants to be Donald Trump’s ambassador in Brussels, accusing him of falsely claiming to be a fellow at two of its colleges,” the Financial Times reports.

“This week the FT identified a number of misleading statements in Mr Malloch’s autobiography, including claims that he was ‘knighted’ into the Sovereign Order of St John by the Queen and called a ‘genius’ by Margaret Thatcher… The FT has found further signs that Mr Malloch — whose specialist subjects include business ethics — has exaggerated his academic and diplomatic credentials.”