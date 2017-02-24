GOP Lawmaker Says Protests May Stop Obamacare Repeal

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) said that protests at town halls around the country might prevent Republican lawmakers from repealing the Affordable Care Act, CNN reports.

Said Brooks: “I’ll tell you, there are a significant number of congressmen who are being impacted by these kinds of protests and their spine is a little bit weak. And I don’t know if we’re going to be able to repeal Obamacare now because these folks who support Obamacare are very active, they’re putting pressure on congressman and there’s not a counter-effort to steel the spine of some of these congressmen in tossup districts around the country.”