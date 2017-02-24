White House Blocked Some Media Outlets from Briefing

The White House blocked a number of news outlets from covering spokesman Sean Spicer’s question-and-answer session on Friday afternoon, The Hill reports.

“Among the outlets not permitted to cover the gaggle were news organizations that President Trump has singled out for criticism, including CNN. The New York Times, The Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, the Daily Mail, BBC, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Daily News were among the other news organizations not permitted to attend.”

“Several right-leaning outlets were allowed into Spicer’s office, including Breitbart, the Washington Times and One America News Network.”