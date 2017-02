Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) blamed his decision not to hold town hall events on “the threat of violence at town hall meetings.”

He also pointed to a specific violent event to bolster his case, invoking the 2011 shooting that severely injured Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) and killed six others, the Washington Post reports.

Giffords responded: “To the politicians who have abandoned their civic obligations, I say this: Have some courage. Face your constituents. Hold town halls.”