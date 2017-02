Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) told the Denver Post that he’s not running for president in 2020 and that his recent remarks on CNN were misconstrued.

Said Hickenlooper: “I thought that couldn’t have been more clear that I wasn’t going to run. If you were legitimately going to run for president, you’d form a PAC. Literally everyone does. I haven’t formed a PAC. I’m not going to form a PAC.”