Russia Was Surprised Trump Won

New Yorker: “For many national-security officials, the e-mail hacks were part of a larger, and deeply troubling, picture: Putin’s desire to damage American confidence and to undermine the Western alliances— diplomatic, financial, and military—that have shaped the postwar world.”

“The working theory among intelligence officials involved in the case is that the Russian approach—including hacking, propaganda, and contacts with Trump associates—was an improvisation rather than a long-standing plan.”

Said one official: “After the election, there were a lot of Embassy communications — to Moscow — saying, stunned, ‘What we do now?'”