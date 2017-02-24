White House Sought Help to Counter Russia Stories

“The Trump administration has enlisted senior members of the intelligence community and Congress in efforts to counter news stories about Trump associates’ ties to Russia, a politically charged issue that has been under investigation by the FBI as well as lawmakers now defending the White House,” the Washington Post reports.

“Acting at the behest of the White House, the officials made calls to news organizations last week in attempts to challenge stories about alleged contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign team and Russian intelligence operatives… The White House insisted the officials speak on the condition of anonymity — a practice President Trump has condemned.”