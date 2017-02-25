Democratic Groups Do Their Own Autopsy

“Unable to get closure on the party’s stunning losses in November, nearly 20 Democratic interest groups, operatives, and state committees have commissioned their own private 2016 election autopsy reports,” Politico reports.

“The projects, which aim to diagnose the party’s ills and pave a path forward, are designed in part to fill the void left by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which has yet to offer any formal explanation for its defeat. Instead, leaders of her campaign effort have let the candidate’s complaints to donors about Russia and FBI Director Jim Comey’s intervention stand alone, leaving a public silence about the details of her defeat that has spawned tangible frustration among party operatives.”