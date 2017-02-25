Trump Sees GOP as ‘Party of the American Worker’

Boston Globe: “Attempting to put a defining framework on his tumultuous first month in office, President Trump on Friday articulated a new vision for the Republican Party as a populist defender of the working class that will challenge elites at home and abroad. Trump, speaking to hard-line GOP activists at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, made it clear how much the world has changed for rank-and-file Republicans since his insurgent campaign upended the party. At times, he promoted positions that could have been ripped from the playbook of liberals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.”

Said Trump: “The GOP will be from now on the party also of the American worker. First, we need to define what this great, great unprecedented movement is and what it actually represents. The core conviction of our movement is that we are a nation that will put its own citizens first.”