Perez Wins Bid to Become DNC Chairman

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez has defeated Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee in a blow to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and the progressive wing of the party, The Hill reports.

“Perez won with 235 votes on the second ballot, with 218 votes needed to reach a majority. He fell just shy in the first ballot, totaling 213.5 votes.”

Politico: “The election closes a tumultuous chapter for the party committee, which was rocked last summer by a Russian hack and publication of internal emails.”