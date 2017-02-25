French President Slams Trump for Paris Remarks

French President Francois Hollande fired back at Donald Trump after the U.S. president remarked in a speech that a friend thought “Paris is no longer Paris” after attacks by Islamist militants, Reuters reports.

Said Hollande: “There is terrorism and we must fight it together. I think that it is never good to show the smallest defiance toward an allied country. I wouldn’t do it with the United States and I’m urging the U.S. president not to do it with France.”

He then added: “I won’t make comparisons but here, people don’t have access to guns. Here, you don’t have people with guns opening fire on the crowd simply for the satisfaction of causing drama and tragedy.”