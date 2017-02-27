Bonus Quote of the Day

“I’ve never, ever within a factor of 10 received as much affirmative response from people in my 25 years in public life. I would have loved for them to have been more involved in my campaigns, frankly, but they’re on that boat now. Because something has sparked. There’s some fuse that’s been lit here, that’s connected to something that’s very explosive. I’ve seen it most profoundly around the travel ban, but the fuse is definitely lit. The TNT is there.”

— Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D), quoted by the Washington Post, on efforts to fight President Trump’s travel ban.