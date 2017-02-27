Trump Admits Health Care Is Complicated

President Trump said that he is nearly ready to unveil his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Politico reports.

Said Trump: “We have come up with a solution that’s really, really, I think very good. It’s an unbelievably complex subject, nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.”

He also had a theory for why Obamacare was getting more popular: “People hate it, but now they see that the end is coming, and they’re saying, ‘Oh, maybe we love it.’ There’s nothing to love. It’s a disaster, folks.”