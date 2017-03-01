Fillon Refuses to Quit French Election

“French centre-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon says a judge is placing him under investigation over a fake job scandal — but has vowed to continue his election campaign,” the BBC reports.

“For weeks, Mr Fillon has fought allegations that his wife was paid for years for work she did not do.”

The Guardian: “At a hastily arranged press conference he lashed out at the legal system and the media, claimed he was being unfairly targeted, and accused judges and the press of attempting a ‘political assassination.'”