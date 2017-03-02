Why GOP Must Call for Deeper Investigations on Russia

Chris Cillizza: “Where there’s smoke and smoke and smoke and smoke and smoke, most reasonable people will assume there is fire — or that there should be an independent investigation to determine whether there is fire. Arguing that ‘there’s nothing to see here’ is simply not a tenable position for Republicans at this point.”

After a report that Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to Russian officials during the campaign, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) suggested an independent counsel on CNN last night.

“I suspect lots of Republicans will follow Graham’s lead over the next 24 or 48 hours. The details here — particularly given the Flynn resignation — almost certainly will force an act of political triage from GOPers. They need to find a way to wall themselves off from what, with each passing day, is becoming more and more toxic. Otherwise, the spillage could leak all over them.”