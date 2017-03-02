Iowa Lawmaker Falsely Claims Business Degree

Iowa State Sen. Mark Chelgren (R), who is pushing a controversial bill that caps the number of Democrats that state universities can hire as professors, claimed on a government web site that he got a “business degree” from the “Forbco Management school,” NBC News reports.

But Chelgren’s alleged alma mater is actually a company that operated a Sizzler steak house franchise.

Said Iowa GOP spokesman Ed Failor: “This was a management course he took when he worked for Sizzler, kind of like Hamburger University at McDonald’s. He got a certificate.”