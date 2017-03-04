New Details In Obamacare Replacement Leaked

“House Republicans aren’t backing down from their Obamacare repeal plan that sparked backlash from the party’s conservative wing. The latest version of the House’s Obamacare repeal bill — which has yet to be publicly released — contains few significant changes to a previously leaked draft,” according to documents obtained by Politico.

“The bill still includes new tax credits for individuals based on age, a proposal that hardline conservatives derided as “Obamacare lite” after Politico published a previous version of the draft legislation last week.”