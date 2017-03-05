Still No GOP Consensus on Obamacare Replacement

Contrary to the claims of GOP leaders, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told CBS News that not all Republicans are on the same page on Obamacare replacement.

Said Collins: “There is not a consensus. This is very difficult to achieve the president’s goals and the goals that many of us have of wanting to expand access to coverage and have a damper on the prices.”

David Nather: “All of the focus lately has been on the difficulty of getting conservative House Republicans to vote for the emerging GOP bill — but Collins’ comments are a reminder that the Senate will be an even tougher sell, for moderates as well as conservatives.”